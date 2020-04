Conductor muere de Coronavirus tras quejarse de pasajera tosiendo

View this post on Instagram

In the March 21 Facebook Live video, 50-year-old Jason Hargrove said he felt "violated" after a woman coughed on his bus without covering her mouth. On Thursday, the Amalgamated Transit Union announced that Hargrove had died of complications from the virus. Detroit bus drivers held a protest on March 17 over unsafe working conditions. Within 24 hours, the city complied with their demands, promising extra cleaning for buses, waiving fares, and directing passengers to use the back doors. The mayor of Detroit said Hargrove was infected before they closed the front doors of the bus to passengers. (🎥: Jason Hargrove)