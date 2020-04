Gob. Polis se dirigirá a los coloradenses el lunes a las 6:30 p.m.

Be creative about your masks! Whether it’s an old t-shirt or a ski buff, I’d love to see what you come up with! Get creative! Just make sure it covers your mouth and nose if you go grocery shopping. 😷 #ColoradoMaskProject #DoingMyPartCO #COVID19Colorado pic.twitter.com/Rm4JdWwzuY

— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) April 5, 2020