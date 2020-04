Cierran The Wharf en D.C. por no respetar el distanciamiento social

Thank you @dcra fo taking serious action! This is hard but will safe lives and will keep all @washingtondc safe. Our nurses, doctors, police, firefighters, homeless, elderly etc will benefit! To love each other is to stay away from each other…thsnk you @MayorBowser for leading https://t.co/k0u5tfj1MN

— José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) April 5, 2020