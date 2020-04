Florida Central: Mira si hay muchos infectados en tu “Zip Code”

These ZIP codes are in the @OrangeCoFL hot zones with between 30-51 #coronavirus cases in them:

32803

32822

32824

32825

32828

32837

34787

If your area is not a “hot zone” that could change. It is anticipated that Orange County will have 1,000 cases by end of the week. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ha8VR3EVMk

— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 6, 2020