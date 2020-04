Más de 13,600 casos de coronavirus y 254muertes en la Florida

Currently, @FDAfood says there is no evidence that fruits or vegetables can transmit #COVID19. But always:

-Clean➡️Wash hands and surfaces 🧽

-Separate➡️Separate raw meats🥩

-Cook➡️Cook to the right temperature🌡️

-Chill➡️Refrigerate foods promptly🧊 https://t.co/58NLEwZAJK pic.twitter.com/ajJQ6x6cSu

— Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) April 6, 2020