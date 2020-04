Escuelas Públicas de Denver extienden su servicio de alimentos

FOOD DISTRIBUTION UPDATE: On Monday 4/6, we are adding 12 new Grab-and-Go sites throughout the city!

MEAL DELIVERY: On Tuesday 4/7, we are also launching a new weekday meal delivery program for the remainder of the school year.

Full schedule & sites: https://t.co/QLdxguVogT pic.twitter.com/e5o41GFz18

— Denver Public Schools (@DPSNewsNow) April 4, 2020