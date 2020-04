Agentes acusados por acto de negligencia ante una migrante embarazada

BREAKING: @sdACLU + @JFSSD submit a complaint to @DHSOIG on behalf of a Guatemalan woman apprehended by #Border Patrol while in labor *and forced to give birth in custody while standing up.* Full complaint here: https://t.co/piGnb4U5mt (A THREAD)

— Mitra Ebadolahi (@MitraEbadolahi) April 8, 2020