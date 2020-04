Centro de pruebas de COVID-19 en el Daytona International Speedway

In an effort to increase availability of COVID-19 testing in Florida, @AdventHealth will offer 500 or more drive-up tests at @DISupdates starting at 9 a.m. Friday. We are proud to partner with AdventHealth on this important community initiative.

— Daytona International Speedway (@DISupdates) April 9, 2020