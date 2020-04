Distribución de alimentos en San Diego debido a crisis de COVID-19

DRIVE-THRU ONLY food distribution this Friday, April 10 at 9 a.m. at Southwestern College in 📍#ChulaVista. Food will be distributed to 1,000 vehicles. Thank you to @thinkchulavista for partnering with us to bring a drive-thru distribution to the South Bay area. #EmergencyFood pic.twitter.com/HQSb6DTpZv

— San Diego Food Bank (@SDFoodBank) April 9, 2020