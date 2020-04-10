Banco de alimentos para Inmigrantes en Maryland

(NOTICIAS YA).- Si tu eres una persona inmigrante debes de saber que tienes derecho a recibir ayuda ante estos momentos difíciles de Covid-19, por lo autoridades estatales te hacen un llamado a ser parte del beneficio de todos los habitantes de Maryland con el banco de alimentos.
LEE: Guía de asistencia durante la pandemia para inmigrantes en Maryland
BANCO DE COMIDA
El Maryland Food Bank está trabajando diligentemente para continuar con las operaciones centrales en medio de la crisis de salud pública y para saber cuól lugar te queda más cerca puedes dar click 👉 en este enlace.
Una de las opciones también es el Capital Area Food Bank.
La organización AYUDA en el área metropolitana te ofrece alimentos y dinero en efectivo para las familias de escasos recursos, puedes llamar al 202 387 4848 o al 240 0600.
Para los residentes de Gaithersburg puedes visitar el Manna Food Center o ingresar en esta dirección al dar click aquí.
LEE: En Maryland podría ser obligatorio utilizar cobertura facial
SI VIVES EN PRINCE GEORGE’S
- Christian Life Church tendrá distribución de frutas y verduras cada viernes a las 12pm (5600 Taylor Road, Riverdale)
- SEED va a distribuir comida semanalmente los miércoles a las 12pm. East Pines Community Center (5819 Eastpine Drive, Riverdale)
- Trinity Church va a distribuir vegetales frescos el cuarto viernes de cada mes. (7800 Good Luck Road, Lanham)
- Ebeneezer Food Bank está abierto el primer y tercer sábado de cada mes en City Hall (6016 Princess Garden Pkwy, New Carrollton)
COMIDA PARA LOS ESTUDIANTES
- Andrew Jackson Academy, 3500 Regency Parkway, Forestville
- Benjamin Tasker Middle School, 4901 Collington Road, Bowie
- Bradbury Heights Elementary, 1401 Glacier Avenue, Capitol Heights
LEE: El estado de Maryland podría ser el próximo epicentro del Coronavirus
- Brandywine Elementary, 14101 Brandywine Road, Brandywine
- Buck Lodge Middle School, 2611 Buck Lodge Road, Adelphi
- Calverton Elementary, 3400 Beltsville Road, Beltsville
- Carmody Hills Elementary, 401 Jadeleaf Ave., Capitol Heights
- Carrollton Elementary, 8300 Quintana Street, New Carrollton
- Clinton Grove Elementary, 9420 Temple Hill Road, Clinton
- District Heights Elementary, 2200 County Road, District Heights
- Drew-Freeman Middle School, 2600 Brooks Drive, Suitland
- Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School, 13725 Briarwood Drive, Laurel
- Gladys Noon Spellman Elementary, 3324 64th Avenue, Cheverly
- Glassmanor Elementary, 1011 Marcy Ave., Oxon Hill
- Hillcrest Heights Elementary, 4305 22nd Place, Temple Hills
- Hollywood Elementary, 9811 49th Ave., College Park
- James McHenry Elementary, 8909 McHenry Lane, Lanham
- John Bayne Elementary, 7010 Walker Mill Road, Capitol Heights
- Judge Sylvania Woods Elementary, 3000 Church St., Glenarden
- Kenmoor Middle School, 2500 Kenmoor Drive, Landover
- Kettering Middle School, 65 Herrington Drive, Upper Marlboro
- Langley Park-McCormick Elementary, 8201 15th Ave., Hyattsville
- ● Laurel Elementary, 516 Montgomery St., Laurel
- Lewisdale Elementary, 2400 Banning Place, Hyattsville
- Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, 4545 Ammendale Road,
Beltsville
- Nicholas Orem Middle School, 6100 Editors Park Drive, Hyattsville
- Oxon Hill Middle School, 9570 Fort Foote Road, Fort Washington
- Port Towns Elementary, 4351 58th Ave., Bladensburg
- Ridgecrest Elementary, 6120 Riggs Road, Hyattsville
- Riverdale Elementary, 5006 Riverdale Road, Riverdale
- Robert Frost Elementary, 6419 85th Ave., New Carrollton
LEE: 6 condados vigilados de cerca ante aumento de Covid-19 en Virginia
- Samuel Chase Elementary, 5700 Fisher Road, Temple Hills
- Springhill Lake Elementary, 6060 Springhill Drive, Greenbelt
- Stephen Decatur Middle School, 8200 Pinewood Drive, Clinton
- Suitland Elementary, 4650 Towne Park Road, Suitland
- Templeton Elementary, 6001 Carters Lane, Riverdale
- Thomas S. Stone Elementary, 4500 34th Street, Mount Rainier
- Thurgood Marshall Middle School, 4909 Brinkley Road, Temple Hills
- Waldon Woods Elementary, 10301 Thrift Road, Clinton
- Walker Mill Middle School, 800 Karen Blvd., Capitol Heights
- William Paca Elementary, 7801 Sheriff Road, Landover
- William Wirt Middle School, 6200 Tuckerman St., Riverdale Park
- Woodridge Elementary, 5001 Flintridge Drive, Hyattsville