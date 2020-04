Homenaje a personas que han perdido la vida por COVID-19 en San Diego

I'm directing flags at @CityofSanDiego buildings to half-staff in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in New York—where the most lives have been lost and @NYGovCuomo is calling the toll worse than 9/11—and in honor of each American, Californian and San Diegan who has fallen. pic.twitter.com/E35vyedvqd

— Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) April 13, 2020