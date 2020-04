¿Qué cambios tendrá San Diego tras nuevo plan estatal ante COVID-19?

The West Coast is guided by science. We issued stay at home orders early to keep the public healthy. We’ll open our economies with that same guiding principle.

CA, WA, and OR will work together on a shared vision focused on health–not politics. Together–we’ll meet this moment. https://t.co/o1lTRudVwC

— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 13, 2020