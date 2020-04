“The Market” en Larimer Square cierra sus puertas después de 37 años

View this post on Instagram

After 37 years in business, we've made the decision to close The Market's doors for good. . We've had an incredible run, and we're deeply grateful to the Denver community for letting us be a part of your lives – from your morning coffee run and lunches with friends to your yearly Spring Fling traditions and family celebrations, and so many moments in between. . We are proud to have been a part of this community. @LarimerSquare will always feel like home, and we look forward to visiting our friends here when we can all come together again. . In the meantime, stay safe out there. Thank you, Denver. #37YearsAtTheMarket #ThankYouDenver