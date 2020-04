Alert: Officers are investigating a shooting on I-70 at Colorado Blvd. An adult female victim was found shot in a vehicle & is in serious/stable cond. Two lanes of westbound I-70 are closed during the investigation. Please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 with any info/tips. pic.twitter.com/UOLe6fVM7g

— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 20, 2020