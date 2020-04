FDA advierte sobre envenenamiento por medicina que Trump promueve

Q: Are you concerned about this VA study showing hydroxy-chloroquine can be fatal?

Pres. Trump: "I don't know of the report."

Q: Are you concerned that the NIH is recommending against treatments you recommended?

Pres. Trump: We'll take a look at that.pic.twitter.com/3qLN6DmRKz

