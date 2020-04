Our Rio Grande City (RGC) #BorderPatrol Station has been selected as #RGV Sector’s “Station of the Year” for 2019. In FY19, RGC agents led the nation in marijuana seizures and made 24% of all RGV apprehensions. Today it was my honor work the river with these outstanding agents. pic.twitter.com/5p7Lzfvy9r

— Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPDepChiefRGV) April 24, 2020