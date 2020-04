Abren oficialmente las playas del Condado Sarasota

Effective today, limited access to county-operated beaches for essential activities is permitted, but parking lots remain closed.

Remember, the beach isn’t the only place to get some fresh air and exercise! Find a park near you ➡ https://t.co/os00jsPrBK#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/iBdhvyndXZ

— SarasotaCountyGov (@SRQCountyGov) April 27, 2020