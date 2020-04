Hombre ataca a ciclista con un machete en Denver

#DPD Officers on scene in the 1800 Blk of W Tennessee Ave on the report of an aggravated assault. An adult male was injured in the altercation and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 720.913.STOP 7867 pic.twitter.com/fgTu1PGsbW

— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 26, 2020