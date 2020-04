Reabren playas durante cuarentena en el condado de San Diego

These rules start Monday in the City of SD.

REMEMBER: California's Stay Home order is STILL in effect. Beaches, bays and oceans can stay open for limited use ONLY if these rules by public health officials and regional lifeguards are followed.

Please stay classy, San Diego. pic.twitter.com/NWi6kMgpau

