McDonald’s dio millones de comidas a médicos y sigue hasta el 5 de mayo

First of all, a big thank you to @mcdonalds for providing first responders and healthcare professionals with a free hot meal! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ And second, I’m not always about the free stuff but I do love me some free food. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As a nurse, like any other profession, you have some good days and you have some not so good days. On the rare occasion, during my 12 hour shift, it can be so hectic that I can’t sit down to eat my lunch because the patient’s needs and safety are my priority. It is nice to know that McDonald’s “Thank You Meal is a gesture for those risking their lives each day to take a break with a hot meal amidst the turbulence” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We all need each other and to help each other out during this time and thank you McDonald’s for helping us out. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #thankyoumeal #mcdonalds #happymeal #rn #registerednurse #healthcareworkers #covid19