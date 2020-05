Desaparecida niña de 10 años en Daytona Beach

Have you seen this girl?

Lexa’niole Small is 10 years old. She was last seen near her home in Pelican Bay around 7:15 p.m. tonight.

She may be wearing a pink shirt, gray leggings and flip flops.

If you know where she is, please call 911 immediately.#missing #DaytonaBeach pic.twitter.com/z5mlBAmZrY

— Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) May 1, 2020