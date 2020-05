Banco de comida gratis para más de 1,100 familias en San Diego

During #COVID19, many of our food industry partners are stepping up to help us meet the need in the community. Thank you to @Sysco San Diego for the amazing donation of produce and fresh food!#FeedingSanDiego #SyscoSanDiego #SanDiegoStrong pic.twitter.com/bNoj10TmjV

— Feeding San Diego (@FeedingSanDiego) April 29, 2020