En DC el Blue Angels Flyover hizo que miles no respeten distancia social

The @BlueAngels and @AFThunderbirds will fly over Baltimore and Washington. DC TODAY—a salute to front-line COVID-19 responders! 🇺🇸

The 15-min flyover of Baltimore will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the 20-min flyover of Washington, D.C. will begin at 11:45 a.m.

Watch from home!

— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 2, 2020