Abiertos 80 parques estatales de Florida desde hoy

On Mon, May 4, some #flstateparks will re-open trails, day use areas & beach access w/ limited facilities. Visitors must practice proper social distancing, limit group size to 10 or less & stay 6 ft apart. As @FLDEPNews works on Phase 2 of reopening, see our webpage for the list. pic.twitter.com/28eInzMlbj

— Florida State Parks (@FLStateParks) May 3, 2020