Abren sitios para realizar pruebas gratis de Covid-19 en San Diego

State public health authorities are opening appointment-only COVID-19 testing locations in San Diego starting today by appointment only.

Make appointments online at https://t.co/WA277zld5i or 888-634-1123 if no internet access or using an iPhone. pic.twitter.com/QvtjXHBTjC

— SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) May 5, 2020