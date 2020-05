Ella es la Bebé Gerber 2020 y la primera niña adoptada para la campaña

View this post on Instagram

Hello and congratulations to Magnolia, our 2020 Gerber Spokesbaby! 😍 We’re thrilled to welcome you to our growing Gerber family! 🌟 Please join Gerber and our friends @verizon, @walmart, and @gerberchildrenswear in sending Magnolia lots of love! To meet Magnolia, visit the link in bio. 💕 #AnythingforBaby #GerberPhotoSearch2020 #GerberSpokesbaby2020