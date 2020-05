Reabren algunas áreas para acampar en Colorado bajo estrictas reglas

Campgrounds are opening at most state parks and State Wildlife Areas beginning Tuesday, May 12. This will be a phased approach to reopening with campgrounds starting at 50% capacity. Full details: https://t.co/ivYNdcHbFn

(1/5) pic.twitter.com/AyBaGY7gSL

— Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) May 11, 2020