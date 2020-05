California se prepara para temporada de incendios durante la pandemia

From January to May 10 last year we had 675 wildfires.

From January to May 10 this year we’ve had 1,130 wildfires.

A 60% increase.

As we continue to fight #COVID19 we can’t pull back on priorities that keep us safe. We will continue invest, prepare & fight wildfires across CA.

— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 13, 2020