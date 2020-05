Alertan sobre la primera tormenta tropical de la temporada en Florida

A t'storm, currently over the interior, is headed towards #BrowardCounty, & may bring moderate to heavy rain. This may lead to some urban flooding of roadways, especially where significant rainfall occurred yesterday. Arrival is estimated to be between 7:30 and 8pm EDT #NWSMiami pic.twitter.com/4XSgJIg660

— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 16, 2020