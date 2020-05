De Miss Colorado a trabajadora esencial durante la crisis de COVID-19

Today marks the start of #NationalNursesWeek, and @RealNurseKelley has a message to share: “You are not just a nurse.”

Check out the story and video of one of our special, soon-to-be @NursingCU graduates: https://t.co/fExp33430L 👏👏#NationalNursesDay | #NursesWeek2020 pic.twitter.com/ohirHKL9ja

— CU Anschutz Medical Campus (@CUAnschutz) May 6, 2020