Más de 10 mil evacuados tras ruptura de dos represas en Michigan

Devastating flooding near Midland. We’re as East far as we can go on Isabella Street… which is partially flooded itself. These pictures don’t do it justice. Homes behind me are in at least three feet of water. If you have not evacuated, call 911 and please get out. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/dvWZgyJzcL

— Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) May 20, 2020