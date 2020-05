Sujeto estrella varios vehículos estacionados la noche del martes

Crash Alert: Driver of a GMC Yukon struck 5 parked, unoccupied vehicles in the 3400 block of W 16th Ave. and fled the scene on foot. Cause of the crash and suspect driver identity remain under investigation. Anyone with info is encouraged to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867. pic.twitter.com/RIwxr5CA7X

— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 20, 2020