49,451 casos de coronavirus y sigue la reapertura de comercios en FL

As Florida begins to re-open, it's important to understand social distancing:

-Keep at least 6 feet from others🙅‍♂️

-Stay away from large crowds 🏟️

-Telework👩‍💻

-Avoid public transit if possible 🚍 https://t.co/sSIsh7jrzD pic.twitter.com/qhTfLEOnGc

— Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) May 21, 2020