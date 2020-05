Secretaria de prensa reveló información bancaria de Trump por error

Forgive me…THESE ARE HIS ACCOUNT AND ROUTING NUMBERS. I don't want to be accused of being fake news…

The first number is his check number…So Kayleigh McEnany (JUST TO BE CLEAR) Has showed the world DONALD TRUMP'S BANK ACCOUNT AND ROUTING NUMBER…. pic.twitter.com/aDnRtlhtf4

— Eric Hardwick (@EricHardwick4) May 23, 2020