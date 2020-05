Pastor que decía curar el Coronavirus con fe murió de Coronavirus

Cameroonian Pastor, Frankline Ndifor has died 1 week after contracting Coronavirus.

He claimed he could cure Coronavirus and laid hands on Coronavirus patients to deliver them. Hundreds of his followers gathered at his house to sing, claiming he was not dead & was just sleeping. pic.twitter.com/uCcf1SyzKK

