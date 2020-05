Hallan cadáver sumergido en Lake Orlando

UNDER INVESTIGATION: After 8AM today, OPD responded to N. Lake Orlando Pkwy. & Rosamond Dr. in reference to a suspicious item in the water. The item was removed and a body was discovered. Our Homicide Unit is currently on scene. We urge you to contact @CrimelineFL w/ any info. pic.twitter.com/KD2rMRIwrr

— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 26, 2020