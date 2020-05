Registran 6,983 casos positivos de COVID-19 en el condado de San Diego

A COVID-19 drive-up testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow (5/28) at the Valley Center Library, 29200 Cole Grade Road, Valley Center.

An appointment is necessary, and you can make one by calling 2-1-1. pic.twitter.com/HgktPKTiw7

— SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) May 27, 2020