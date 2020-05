¿Otra tormenta? 30% de probabilidad de formación en 3 días, según NHC

NHC has issued a Special Outlook for a low pressure area over the central Atlantic Ocean that is currently producing gusty winds. This system has a 30% chance of becoming a subtropical depression on Friday or Saturday before it moves over cooler waters. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/YPpQVqQOzI

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 28, 2020