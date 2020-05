Policía disparó a reportera durante transmisión en vivo de protestas

For those who don't know about #BreonnaTaylor: she was senselessly killed by police in her home while they were serving a "no knock order." The police were raiding the WRONG house & the person they were looking for was ALREADY in custody. Them officers need life. #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/tXowaGgQRl

— jini Ace ✊🏼 (@momolandtriple1) May 28, 2020