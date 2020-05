De rodillas muestran solidaridad con manifestantes autoridades locales

Now: @SheriffMina and @OrlandoPDChief #TakeAKnee in solidarity with demonstrators. We share the grief in the killing of #GeorgeFloyd. We need to use these opportunities to come together & talk about these issues.#kneelforsolidarity #KneelWithUs pic.twitter.com/HXUXUSCDnZ

— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 31, 2020