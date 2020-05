Ordenan toque de queda y activan guardia nacional en Tampa

In response to last night’s violence and by Executive Order of Mayor @JaneCastor, a curfew will be in effect from 7:30pm-6am for the entire limits of the City of Tampa. This order is effective immediately and will continue until further notice. More info: https://t.co/kHnunkajzQ pic.twitter.com/3ST2K6Tt4b

— City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) May 31, 2020