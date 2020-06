Obispo de El Paso sufre robo en su casa

I'm very grateful to the EPPD for their prompt & professional work in catching the thief who broke into my house on Tuesday!

They found some of the items stolen, including rosaries, holy medals, pixes & two relics!

No luck yet on the coin collection I had from my childhood… pic.twitter.com/poOvRDNix8

— Bishop Mark J. Seitz (@BishopSeitz) May 30, 2020