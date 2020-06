Sistema tiene un 90 por ciento de convertirse en tormenta Cristobal

2pm 6/1: The disturbance near the Yucatan peninsula is gradually becoming better organized. Interests along the coast of the Bay of Campeche should monitor this system as tropical storm watches or warnings could be required later today or tonight. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/UlIr3ShFt5

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 1, 2020