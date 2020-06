La policía de San Diego prohíbe la técnica de restricción carótida

We have deep wounds in our nation, and we can start the healing here.

Some in the community have been concerned about SDPD’s use of carotid restraints.

I hear you. @ChiefNisleit hears you. @GGomezD9 and @CD4Monica have advocated for you.

This technique will end immediately. pic.twitter.com/ykFeA5tmzE

— Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) June 2, 2020