Se queda sin empleo hombre arrestado por agredir a manifestantes

BREAKING: the man who verbally & physically attacked 3 young adults who were putting up Black Lives Matter signs on the Capital Creacent trail in near Washington D.C has been arrested. He’s Anthony Brennan III, 60, of Kensington, MD. He’s charged w/ 3 counts of 2nd degree assault pic.twitter.com/gQiV2uqPFv

— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 6, 2020