Temperaturas extremas para el condado de San Diego

Temps are soaring out there! The hottest conditions are near the coast, valleys, and lower deserts (90s), except 70s at some beaches. Drink plenty of hydrating liquids if working outdoors today.

HIGH risk of rip currents at the beaches! Swim in front of a lifeguard. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/pgCRO5VDZe

— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 9, 2020