VIDEO: Bomberos combaten incendio forestal de 20 acres en Jamul

#SkylineFire in Lawson Valley [update] Evacuation orders are in effect for the area between the 15600 block of Skyline Truck Trail and 17700 block of Skyline Truck Trail. There is a hard road closure on Skyline Truck Trail between Lawson Valley Rd. and Honey Springs Rd. pic.twitter.com/1rErOCwsQY

— CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 11, 2020