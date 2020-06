Ayuda de $365 por niño para familias afectadas por pandemia en San Diego

San Diego Hunger Coalition, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, and SD Unified School District will speak tomorrow about food assistance for San Diego children during COVID-19. Catch the Facebook live stream: https://t.co/Sps8LBFrK9 #HungerFreeKids @SupFletcher @sdschools pic.twitter.com/rwpLIySoDE

— SD Hunger Coalition (@SDHungerCo) June 10, 2020