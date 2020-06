Nuevos cambios para el servicio de transporte público en San Diego

Blue Line Riders: Mid-day 7.5 minute service will be restored starting next Monday, June 15.

As more of our communities start to open up, plans are also being finalized for increasing bus service at the end of the month, and we will share those as soon as they are available. pic.twitter.com/bA9FdpHkwK

— San Diego MTS (@sdmts) June 11, 2020