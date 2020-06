VIDEO: Captura a una pitón de 17 pies tras recibir un mordisco

View this post on Instagram

My birthday present came a week early this year 😂. If you haven’t already: Click the LINK in MY BIO to watch how I captured this beast of a Burmese python in the wild! Pythons are a highly invasive nonnative species in the Florida Everglades where they have already decimated over 90% of the local, native small mammals like raccoons, otters, marsh rabbits, squirrels and so much more. That’s why the state of Florida has hired independent contractors such as myself to go out into the swamp and remove them! Big that’s just the tip of this cypress knee… I’m dealing with iguanas, monitors, tegus, Egyptian geese, caiman, feral hogs and everything in between! Follow along with my efforts to restore our natural balance by watching my IG story/posts and subscribing to my YouTube. You can also help my conservation work and wildlife rescue by buying merchandise or products off my website pythoncowboy.com if able! Thanks so much for the continued support y’all, means the world to us!! #trappermike #invasivespecies #savetheglades #conservation #pythoncowboy #martincountytrapping #martincountyrescue #florida #hunting #crazy #wildlife #outdoors #whatgetsyououtdoors #python #pythonsofinstagram #floridahunting #floridawildlife #everglades #gladesmen #handcaught